Iran unveils an underground air force base

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 06:45
High views
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Iran unveils an underground air force base

Iran on Tuesday unveiled its first underground air force base, called "Eagle 44", according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It is one of the army's most important air force bases, with fighters equipped with long-range cruise missiles and built in the depths of earth," IRNA added.
 

Middle East

Iran

Unveils

Underground

Air Force

Base

Fighter

Air Craft

Eagle 44

