News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
6
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
Middle East
2023-02-07 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port on Tuesday, shutting down operations and forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.
Turkey's maritime authority said on Monday that the port, located on the Mediterranean coast in the southern province of Hatay, was damaged due to the earthquake that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Drone footage showed fierce flames blackening hundreds of containers on the dock, with water jets from a fire truck dwarfed by the scale of the blaze that broke out on Monday. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky.
Turkish shipping agency Tribeca said on Tuesday some cargo areas of Limak port at the Iskenderun complex were still on fire and the terminal was closed to all operations until further notice.
Leading global container shipping group AP Moller Maersk said there had been significant damage to logistics and transport infrastructure around the earthquake epicentre, including at the Port of Iskenderun.
It said it was looking to divert ships as needed, given the "severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice".
"We will need to perform a change of destination for all bookings bound for the port or already on the water. We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transshipment ports - including Port of Mersin (in Turkey) and Port Said (in Egypt)," it said.
Maersk added in an updated advisory on Tuesday that a fire broke out amongst containers at the terminal on Monday evening after the earthquake struck and the company was working to assess the potential loss of cargo, but the fire had yet to be controlled by local authorities.
"It’s not yet known how long recovery efforts will take and when the port can undergo a full inspection of the damage."
German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd said it was taking shipments from Mersin given the closure of Iskenderun.
A source from a container broker said the fire most likely started out in a container filled with flammable industrial oil, judging by the flames and smoke.
Other containers were toppled on their sides, thwarting access for the emergency services. Authorities had tried in vain to tackle the fire by boat on Monday, with damage nearby from the quake hampering access to the site.
More than 1,200 buildings were destroyed by the earthquake in Hatay province alone.
Iskenderun is home to heavy industry such as steel and is one of the two major container hubs on Turkey's southeastern shores. The port focuses especially on domestic Turkish trade, rather than having a broader regional hub role, according to a shipping source.
Following inspections of the damage after the earthquake, the maritime authority said on Monday that operations were continuing in ports apart from Iskenderun.
Turkey's Ceyhan port was ready to resume Iraqi crude oil loadings from storage on Tuesday, but bad weather was preventing vessels from berthing, a trade source with direct knowledge said.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Magnitude
Iskenderun
Port
Containers
Ablaze
Fire
Operations
Halted
Next
Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
0
Middle East
07:20
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Middle East
07:20
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
0
Middle East
05:58
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
05:58
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
0
Middle East
04:52
Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
Middle East
04:52
Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:00
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
Middle East
11:00
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
0
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
Middle East
10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
0
Middle East
09:38
Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped
Middle East
09:38
Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped
0
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
China urges restraint as US military searches for balloon remnants
World
2023-02-06
China urges restraint as US military searches for balloon remnants
0
World
2023-01-27
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas
World
2023-01-27
India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Middle East
2023-02-03
Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Significant fluctuation in dollar exchange rate halts pricing in dollars at supermarkets
4
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
03:02
Price of gasoline drops slightly
6
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
8
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Sports
04:32
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store