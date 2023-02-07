UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

2023-02-07 | 10:15
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey
UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has ordered the allocation of $100 million to support earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Middle East

UAE

Allocates

Millions

Relief

Earthquake

Syria

Turkey

Magnitude

Support

Efforts

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
