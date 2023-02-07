Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris

Middle East
2023-02-07 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris

Desperate and cold from the snow lying thick on the ground, relatives of earthquake victims in the Turkish city of Malatya expressed their frustration on Tuesday at what they said was the lack of help as they searched for missing loved ones.

With no specialist equipment or even gloves or winter clothing, they tried to pick through the wreckage of homes crumpled by the force of the earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, killing thousands of people.
 
"There is not even a single person here. We are under the snow, without a home, without anything," said Murat Alinak, whose home has collapsed and whose relatives are missing. "What shall I do, where can I go?"

Sabiha Alinak said the townspeople, huddling around bonfires to keep warm, should take the rescue operation into their own hands.

"My in-laws' grandchildren are there. We have been here for two days. We are devastated," she said.
 
"Where is the state? Where have they been for two days? We are begging them. Let us do it, we can rescue them. We can do it with our means. If they (the state emergency teams) don't come, for God's sake let us do it."
 
Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people have been affected in an area spanning roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300 km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south.
 
Bleak winter weather and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities, home to millions of people, were hindering efforts to assess the impact and plan help after the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1999.

Ahmet Alinak, speaking, like the others, before President Tayyip Erdogan announced the state of emergency, said two of his nephews were trapped in a collapsed building.

"There is no one here, we are all doomed," he said. "This is not what we expected from the state. No matter how big the earthquake was, mobilization of all people was necessary."

Erdogan declared the three-month state of emergency to cover Turkey's 10 southern provinces and called it a disaster zone in a move meant to bolster rescue efforts.

He said 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations and that Turkey planned to open up hotels in the tourism hub of Antalya to temporarily house people.

Turkey's disaster and emergency authority has erected tents in Malatya to shelter those who have lost their homes.
 
 

Middle East

Families

Beg

Help

Snow

Covered

Earthquake

Debris

Turkey

Syria

Magnitude

Environment

Condition

LBCI Next
Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

LBCI
Middle East
05:58

UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
09:38

Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

LBCI
Middle East
09:32

Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement

LBCI
Middle East
09:05

Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Two Lebanese expats still under the rubble in Turkey: Foreign Affairs

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-03

Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app