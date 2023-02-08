News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US search and rescue teams set to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday
Middle East
2023-02-08 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US search and rescue teams set to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday
Two US Agency for International Development teams will arrive Wednesday morning in Turkey and will head to the southeastern province of Adiyaman to focus on urban search and rescue following earthquakes that killed more than 6,300 people and left a trail of destruction in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
USAID's disaster assistance response team leader for the earthquake response, Stephen Allen, told reporters on Tuesday the teams will be about 80 people each and also bring 12 dogs and 170,000 pounds of specialized tools and equipment, including for triage and concrete breaking.
The US military aircraft carrying the teams and equipment were to land at Incirlik Air Base in the southern Turkish province of Adana and deploy immediately to hard-hit urban centers to save as many people as possible, Allen said.
"They really do work 24/7, they work in shifts, they go around the clock, because every hour does count in the first few days," Allen said.
The 7.8 magnitude quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, destroyed thousands of homes, leaving people homeless in close to freezing temperatures. Scores more are thought to be still trapped under the collapsed buildings.
President Joe Biden spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to offer condolences and reaffirm Washington's readiness to assist in rescue efforts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to "pick up the phone and let us know" what Washington can do to help.
Allen said Washington expected more funding would be needed in the coming days in both Turkey and Syria, which has also been heavily impacted by the earthquake, and that the US government was speaking to partners about additional aid.
Aid officials voiced particular concern about Syria, already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.
Reuters
Middle East
US
Search
Rescue
Teams
Arrive
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Magnitude
Next
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-06
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
0
Middle East
07:20
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
Middle East
07:20
Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
0
Press Highlights
03:38
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Press Highlights
03:38
Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
World
05:41
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
0
Middle East
05:38
Blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun port under control
Middle East
05:38
Blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun port under control
0
Middle East
05:30
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
Middle East
05:30
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
0
Middle East
04:12
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria
Middle East
04:12
China offers emergency aid of $4.4 mln to earthquake-hit Syria
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
MMFD alternative political party sees mass resignation
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
MMFD alternative political party sees mass resignation
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-26
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-26
US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon
0
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
06:57
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
5
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
6
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
7
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
Middle East
09:32
Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement
8
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
Lebanon News
10:00
Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store