Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims

Middle East
2023-02-08 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims

Pope Francis offered his prayers for the thousands of victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey on Wednesday and called on the international community to continue to support rescue and recovery efforts.

"I am praying for them with emotion and I wanted to say that I am close to these people, to the families of the victims and everyone who is suffering from this devastating disaster," he said

"I thank those who are offering help and encourage everyone to show solidarity with these countries, some of which have already been battered by a long war," he added at the end of his weekly audience in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican.
 
Families in southern Turkey and Syria had spent a second night in the freezing cold as overwhelmed rescuers raced to pull people from the rubble two days after a massive earthquake that killed more than 9,600 people.
 

Middle East

Pope

Francis

Calls

Support

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Magnitude

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Victims

Deaths

LBCI Next
Blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun port under control
US search and rescue teams set to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
06:15

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

LBCI
Middle East
04:07

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:28

Turkish bourse shut for 5 days after quake, Wed trades cancelled

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
10:09

Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria quake

LBCI
Middle East
07:37

Amid rows of bodies, Turks check for relatives one by one after earthquake

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

LBCI
Variety
08:46

BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app