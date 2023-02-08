Syria has activated EU civil protection mechanism for assistance following massive earthquake

Middle East
2023-02-08 | 06:11
Syria has activated the EU civil protection mechanism two days after a massive earthquake in Syria and Turkey that killed more than 9,600 people, the European Commission's head of crisis management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday.

"Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism," European Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.
 
Lenarcic said member states are encouraged to contribute with assistance as requested.
 

