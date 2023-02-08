Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria quake

Middle East
2023-02-08 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria quake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria quake

More than 298,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to this week's deadly earthquake, Syrian state media reported, in an apparent reference to the parts of Syria under government control, not those held by other factions.

State news agency SANA quoted Hussein Makhlouf, minister of local administration and environment, as saying the state had also opened 180 shelters for displaced people.
 

Middle East

Thousands

Displaced

Syria

Turkey

Earthquake

Magnitude

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

LBCI
Middle East
11:54

Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms

LBCI
Middle East
11:49

Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from earthquake is more devastating than from the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:54

Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms

LBCI
Middle East
11:49

Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from earthquake is more devastating than from the war

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
10:59

UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
05:27

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05

Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app