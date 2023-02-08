News
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-08 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Britain said on Wednesday it would provide more support, including items such as tents and blankets, to help survivors in freezing conditions in Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there.
"Our priority is to ensure life saving assistance is given to those most in need, coordinated with the Turkish government, UN and international partners," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.
The government said the equipment would meet the needs of up to 15,000 people. The death toll from the disaster which struck on Monday crossed 11,000 on Wednesday.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Magnitude
UK
Offers
More
Support
Natural Disaster
Environment
