Turkish bourse shut for 5 days after quake, Wed trades cancelled

Middle East
2023-02-08 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish bourse shut for 5 days after quake, Wed trades cancelled
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkish bourse shut for 5 days after quake, Wed trades cancelled

Istanbul's stock exchange operator said the market would be closed for five days, and that all trades that took place on Wednesday would be cancelled in the wake of two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The benchmark index has slid some 14 percent since Monday, with trading volumes significantly below regular averages at only 2.24 billion trades on Tuesday, a little over half of Friday's 4.14 billion.
 
"Due to the increase in volatility and extraordinary price movements after the earthquake disaster; in order to ensure the reliable, transparent, efficient, stable, fair and competitive functioning of the markets, Equity Market and Equity&Index Derivatives in the Derivatives Market have been closed," read Borsa Istanbul's statement on Wednesday.

"Considering the low transaction volume that does not allow efficient price formation, all trades executed in the closed markets on Feb. 8, 2023 will be cancelled," the market operator said.
 
Some Turkish investors urged the reversal of all trades that took place on the bourse following the earthquakes.

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity and derivatives markets within 90 minutes of opening after two market-wide circuit breakers failed to stop a 7 percent slide in the main index.

Following the quakes, which forced major corporations like BP to declare force majeure in their disaster zone operations, domestic investors started an online petition calling for the reversal of all trades that took place on and after Monday.
 
"We call for the reversal of all trades that took place on Borsa Istanbul as of February 6, 2023 and the closure of the exchange during the national mourning period," read the statement accompanying the petition.

The petition received over 5,000 signatures within hours, nearing its goal for a total of 7,500.

Domestic investors have flooded Istanbul's stock market in the past year in efforts to hedge against inflation, prompting the market to soar nearly 200 percent.

Main opposition member of parliament Murat Bakan said on Twitter: "Suspending the exchange is not enough. Trades that took place on Istanbul stock exchange following the earthquake must be cancelled."

The reversal of trades will protect the rights of 500,000 investors, Bakan said, adding that some people might still be awaiting help or not have internet access in ten cities following the quakes that killed more than 8,500 people.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Stocks

Bourse

Shut

Trading

Quake

Earthquake

Magnitude

Market

Syria

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:26

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:54

Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms

LBCI
Middle East
11:49

Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from earthquake is more devastating than from the war

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
10:59

UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
05:27

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05

Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app