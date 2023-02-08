In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home

Middle East
2023-02-08 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In black body bags, Syrians in Turkey make final journey home

They arrived at the border in taxis, run-down vans and in piles atop flatbed trucks: black body bags carrying Syrian refugees killed by the earthquake in Turkey, now being taken to final resting places in their war-ravaged homeland.

Relatives clutched paperwork issued by local authorities that would let the dead – but not their living relatives – pass into Aleppo province through Turkey's Cilvegozu border-crossing, closed to regular traffic since Syria's conflict began 12 years ago.
 
Across the border, family members will pick them up for burials.

Hussein Ghandoura crouched inside a truck and put his cheek to one of five black bags. Inside, the body of his 16-year-old son Mohammad.

"I just said goodbye to him before his final journey," Ghandoura told Reuters on Wednesday.

More than 8,500 people died in Turkey as a result of record-breaking earthquakes that struck on Monday. Among the casualties are Syrians who since 2011 have fled the conflict raging in their home country. The tremors killed 2,500 more in Syria.
 
The border between the two neighbors remains closed to most traffic and, so far, to aid operations. But Turkish authorities were allowing bodies certified by Turkish hospitals to cross into northern Syria, much of which is held by rebel forces opposed to the Damascus government.

A man held back two crying women as they tried to stay near one of the trucks full of bodies.

"Let the dead go first, then maybe one day the living can go," he told them.
 
Ossama Abdulrazzaq, a tall Syrian, eyes bleary with tears, checked the paperwork for his sister's body.

"She's pregnant in her final month. She was supposed to give birth in two days. She's supposed to go into labor," Abdulrazzaq said.

FAMILY TRAGEDY
Many extended Syrian families live in the hard-hit city of Antakya and in Kirikhan, a small Turkish town about 50 km (30 miles) from the border.

In Kirikhan, Turkish rescue teams with cranes were pulling back rubble from homes on Wednesday, aided by Syrians in work gloves looking for their own relatives.

One body after the other, Salah al-Naasan, 55, found his family.

Carrying crumpled family photographs, the Syrian man wept on the sidewalk as rescuers brought his daughter-in-law, also pregnant, then his two grandchildren. His son was still missing.

Naasan, screaming with grief, begged rescuers to check if the unborn child had survived. Few medics were visible.

A rescuer pulled back the blankets covering one of the toddlers, revealing a lifeless hand with a purple bruise and a pale face covered in dirt.

Zaher Kharbotly, a stocky 43-year-old man from the Syrian province of Idlib, somehow still had hope.

He stood in front of the apartment where his two sisters and their children lived on the ground floor. Over and over, he counted the floors that had pancaked atop one another.

"We fled to Turkey under the bombs to protect our children. Now look at us. We're just fleeing from death to death," he said.

Kharbotly said that if his worst fears were confirmed, he also would bury the family in Syria.

"Our land kicked us out – but when we perish, it will accept us."
 

Middle East

Syria

Turkey

Victims

Dead

Final

Journey

Home

Body

Bag

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Earthquake

LBCI Next
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Families beg for help to find loved ones in snow-covered earthquake debris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
05:30

Pope calls for support for Syria-Turkey quake victims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:54

Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms

LBCI
Middle East
11:49

Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from earthquake is more devastating than from the war

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
10:59

UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01

BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
05:27

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05

Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app