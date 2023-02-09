Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930

Middle East
2023-02-09 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,930

At least 1,930 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syria's civil defense said on Thursday.

Syrian civil defense said on Twitter the casualties toll has risen to 1,930 deaths and more than 2,950 injured.
 

Middle East

Earthquake

Death Toll

Syria

Rises

Turkey

Injured

Civilians

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:11

Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war

LBCI
Sports
11:50

Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences

LBCI
Variety
11:37

Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:11

Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund

LBCI
Middle East
11:09

Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app