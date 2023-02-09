News
Two-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-09 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two-year old rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake in Turkey
A two-year old boy was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern city of Antakya, 79 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 19,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Footage from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) showed rescue workers looking into a narrow opening in the debris of a building in Antakya and pulling out the boy as he wept.
A worker from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) carried the boy away and handed him over to health workers, as bystanders filmed the rescue on their phones.
Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes centered in southern Turkey, having to endure cold weather and a lack of resources, with hopes fading of many more people being found alive in the ruins.
Reuters
Middle East
Kid
Rescued
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
2
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
3
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
4
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
5
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
6
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
7
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
8
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
