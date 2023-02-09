News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Middle East
2023-02-09 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to stab them in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the army said, and Palestinian officials confirmed the man's death.
Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.
The army tweeted a picture of a large kitchen knife that it said had been wielded by the Palestinian shot south of the southern city of Hebron. The Palestinian civil affairs agency said a 24-year-old man was killed in the incident.
Reuters
Middle East
West Bank
Palestine
Citizen
Killed
Israel
Soldiers
Politics
Government
Shot
Dead
Next
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-11
Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid
Middle East
2023-01-11
Palestinian killed in West Bank during Israeli arrest raid
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight
Middle East
2023-02-07
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:41
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
World
12:41
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
0
Middle East
12:11
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
Middle East
12:11
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
0
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
0
Middle East
11:20
Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund
Middle East
11:20
Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
2
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
3
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
4
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
5
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
6
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
7
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
8
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store