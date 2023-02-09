Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

Middle East
2023-02-09 | 11:09
High views
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to stab them in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the army said, and Palestinian officials confirmed the man's death.

Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.

The army tweeted a picture of a large kitchen knife that it said had been wielded by the Palestinian shot south of the southern city of Hebron. The Palestinian civil affairs agency said a 24-year-old man was killed in the incident.
 

Middle East

West Bank

Palestine

Citizen

Killed

Israel

Soldiers

Politics

Government

Shot

Dead

