News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
Middle East
2023-02-09 | 12:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
Masoud Douba did not abandon his home over years of bombardment in the Bustan al-Basha district on the frontline of Syria's Aleppo but Monday's earthquake forced his family to evacuate and they have no idea when, or if, they will be allowed to return.
The 63-year-old olive and pistachio farmer, along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and four grandsons, have now joined the millions of Syrians displaced from their homes over recent years, temporarily moving into the house of a relative.
"Missiles fell here and on the buildings, and in spite of all that we did not move or leave Aleppo," Douba said, standing near the now-empty building where he had lived.
Pro-Syrian government forces fought an array of rebel groups in Aleppo from 2012-16 as part of the ongoing civil war, and Bustan al-Basha was among the worst-affected districts.
Douba's own building, behind red-and-white striped police tape to stop people entering, and where laundry could be seen hanging on balconies, is still pocked with bullet marks from that period.
During times of heavy shelling, the family used to go into the basement and spend terrified hours waiting for the all clear - a contrast to Monday's sudden disaster.
"This earthquake came and went all at once," he said.
Next to his abandoned home, a pile of rubble showed where the next-door building had collapsed when the earthquake struck.
Syria's government said on Thursday that 1,350 citizens had been confirmed killed in areas it controls. A rescue service in the opposition-held northwestern region of Syria not far from Aleppo said nearly 2,000 people had also died there.
"We managed to get out with the kids. When we got out, we saw this building collapse before our eyes, vertically. My car that was parked under the building was hit. Thank God we are all fine and the children are fine," Douba said.
Now the family, the children aged between two and 10, are staying with a relative in the nearby Qaterji district, borrowing blankets and clothes because they are forbidden from re-entering their apartment.
The inhabitants of other buildings in their area have already been allowed back home. But their building, closer to that which collapsed, has still not been declared safe and they must continue to stay away.
Reuters
Middle East
Quake
Earthquake
Forces
Syria
Family
Aleppo
Surviving
War
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Turkey
Next
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-08
We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
0
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
0
World
06:36
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
World
06:36
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:41
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
World
12:41
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
0
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
0
Middle East
11:20
Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund
Middle East
11:20
Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund
0
Middle East
11:09
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Middle East
11:09
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
2
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
3
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
4
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
5
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
6
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
7
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
8
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store