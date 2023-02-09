Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war

Middle East
2023-02-09 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Quake forces Syrian family from Aleppo home after surviving war

Masoud Douba did not abandon his home over years of bombardment in the Bustan al-Basha district on the frontline of Syria's Aleppo but Monday's earthquake forced his family to evacuate and they have no idea when, or if, they will be allowed to return.

The 63-year-old olive and pistachio farmer, along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and four grandsons, have now joined the millions of Syrians displaced from their homes over recent years, temporarily moving into the house of a relative.
 
"Missiles fell here and on the buildings, and in spite of all that we did not move or leave Aleppo," Douba said, standing near the now-empty building where he had lived.

Pro-Syrian government forces fought an array of rebel groups in Aleppo from 2012-16 as part of the ongoing civil war, and Bustan al-Basha was among the worst-affected districts.

Douba's own building, behind red-and-white striped police tape to stop people entering, and where laundry could be seen hanging on balconies, is still pocked with bullet marks from that period.
 
During times of heavy shelling, the family used to go into the basement and spend terrified hours waiting for the all clear - a contrast to Monday's sudden disaster.

"This earthquake came and went all at once," he said.

Next to his abandoned home, a pile of rubble showed where the next-door building had collapsed when the earthquake struck.

Syria's government said on Thursday that 1,350 citizens had been confirmed killed in areas it controls. A rescue service in the opposition-held northwestern region of Syria not far from Aleppo said nearly 2,000 people had also died there.
 
"We managed to get out with the kids. When we got out, we saw this building collapse before our eyes, vertically. My car that was parked under the building was hit. Thank God we are all fine and the children are fine," Douba said.

Now the family, the children aged between two and 10, are staying with a relative in the nearby Qaterji district, borrowing blankets and clothes because they are forbidden from re-entering their apartment.

The inhabitants of other buildings in their area have already been allowed back home. But their building, closer to that which collapsed, has still not been declared safe and they must continue to stay away.
 

Middle East

Quake

Earthquake

Forces

Syria

Family

Aleppo

Surviving

War

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Turkey

LBCI Next
Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise
Syrian quake survivor lives in makeshift shelter after daughter died in his arms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

We fled war to die in an earthquake, says Iraqi woman mourning family in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000

LBCI
Middle East
07:09

Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000

LBCI
World
06:36

Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:41

Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
11:26

UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
11:20

Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund

LBCI
Middle East
11:09

Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-21

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app