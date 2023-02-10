Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan

Middle East
2023-02-10 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan

Egypt has stepped up mediation between Israel and the Palestinians in a bid to tamp down violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank and to prevent its spread to the Gaza Strip ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, officials said.

This week Cairo hosted leaders from Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamist militant group and from the smaller, allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, according to the officials. Talks with Israeli representatives were held earlier, they said.
 
West Bank violence, which surged last year as Israel intensified raids following a series of lethal Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities, has picked up pace since a hard-right Israeli government was sworn in on Dec. 29.

Two Egyptian officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Cairo believed the situation could further spiral out of control, especially given Palestinian sensitivities about Israeli control of access to Jerusalem during Ramadan, which begins in late March.
 
Egypt wanted the United States to appeal to Israel to help constrain an escalation of violence, the officials said. Egypt, for its part, was appealing to the PIJ, which spurns direct contact with Israel.

"More than ever, the Egyptians are worried of a possible new armed confrontation in 2023 because they realize it would be hard to restrain actions by some ministers of the new extremist government in Israel," a Palestinian official told Reuters.
 
"Egypt understands that if things blow up in the West Bank it will ignite an explosion in Gaza too," the Palestinian official said.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel last fought a 56-hour war in Gaza in August 2022 against PIJ, and the year before against Hamas. The two groups are sworn to Israel's destruction but have been observing a de facto extended truce with it, brokered by neighbouring Egypt in 2021.

PIJ spokesman Daoud Shehab accused Israel of trying to change the "status quo" in the West Bank and Jerusalem, a reference to the new government's plan to expand Jewish settlements and what Palestinians see as Jewish encroachment on a contested site in the holy city that is sacred to both faiths.

Shehab said the group told Egypt that "no one can restrain" themselves if "Israeli provocations. . . continue during Ramadan."
 

Middle East

Egypt

Palestine

Israel

Prevent

Escalation

Ramadan

Politics

government

Religion

Violence

LBCI Next
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
US says to provide $85 mln humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

UN rights chief concerned about Israel’s moves amid violence

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-31

Palestinian President Abbas blames Israel for violence

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming

LBCI
Middle East
06:40

After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

LBCI
Middle East
06:08

Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-07

Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21

Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app