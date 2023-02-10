Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area

Middle East
2023-02-10 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Aleppo University Hospital, the presidency said on Friday, his first reported trip to an earthquake-hit area.

The presidency shared images of Assad and his wife visiting people who were injured in the devastating earthquake which has killed thousands.
 

Middle East

Syria

Assad

Visits

Quake

Site

Zone

Earthquake

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Turkey

Aleppo

Hospital

LBCI Next
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

LBCI
World
06:45

Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming

LBCI
Middle East
06:40

After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive

LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

LBCI
Middle East
06:08

Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-07

Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21

Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app