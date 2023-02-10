News
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
Middle East
2023-02-10 | 04:29
Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visited the Aleppo University Hospital, the presidency said on Friday, his first reported trip to an earthquake-hit area.
The presidency shared images of Assad and his wife visiting people who were injured in the devastating earthquake which has killed thousands.
Reuters
Middle East
Syria
Assad
Visits
Quake
Site
Zone
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Turkey
Aleppo
Hospital
