News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Middle East
2023-02-10 | 05:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign yet of Tunisia's intention to fully restore relations days after a deadly earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest the government's brutal crackdown on protesters and activists opposed to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.
After that, Tunisia reinstituted a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria.
"The issue of the Syrian regime is an internal matter that concerns only the Syrians," Saied said in statement following a meeting with his country's foreign affairs minister.
He added that "the ambassador is accredited to the state and not to the regime."
Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkey, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say.
Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of the Syrian regime.
Since Saied took control of almost all powers in July 2021 when he closed parliament and dismissed the government, Tunisia has sent signals it was open to changing its diplomatic stance with Syria.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Tunisia
Diplomatic
Ties
Politics
Government
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
UN says threat from Islamic State extremists remains high
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:08
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
Middle East
06:08
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
0
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
Middle East
09:51
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
2023-02-09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:08
Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming
Middle East
08:08
Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming
0
Middle East
06:40
After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive
Middle East
06:40
After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive
0
Middle East
06:14
Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue
Middle East
06:14
Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue
0
Middle East
06:08
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
Middle East
06:08
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
3
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
4
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
5
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
7
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
8
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store