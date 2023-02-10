World Food Program says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria

2023-02-10 | 05:58
World Food Program says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria
World Food Program says it is running out of stocks in northwest Syria

The World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes.

"Northwest Syria, where 90 percent of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.
 
"We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."
 

