News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming
Middle East
2023-02-10 | 08:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming
A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, killing two people and injuring five others before being shot and killed, Israeli police said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.
The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.
The police did not identify those killed but the Israeli rescue service had previously said its medics were treating six people, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR. It said two men, ages 27 and 30, were unconscious and in serious condition, while another two people were in moderate condition, including a 40-year-old man. Police said that an off-duty officer shot and killed the suspected attacker at the scene. There was no immediate word on his identity.
The Islamic militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the suspected attack but did not immediately claim responsibility.
Police identified the ages of the critically injured children as 5 and 6. Footage from the scene showed police and paramedics swarming a mangled blue Mazda that had slammed into a bus stop. Bloodied bodies lay strewn along the way.
Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state.
Hostilities have escalated in east Jerusalem and the West Bank since Israel stepped up raids in the occupied territory last spring, following a series of deadly Palestinian attacks within Israel.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year in those territories since 2004, according to leading Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Last year, 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.
So far this year, 43 Palestinians have been killed, according to a count by The Associated Press.
AP
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Israel
Palestine
Next
Earthquake Death toll tops 21,000
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:09
Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan
Middle East
04:09
Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
Middle East
2023-02-09
Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead
0
World
2023-02-09
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
2023-02-09
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans
Middle East
2023-02-07
Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
12:40
In Syrian government areas, quake survivors and rescuers struggle
Middle East
12:40
In Syrian government areas, quake survivors and rescuers struggle
0
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
0
Middle East
11:43
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
Middle East
11:43
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
0
Middle East
09:57
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
Middle East
09:57
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
0
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
3
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
4
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
7
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
8
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store