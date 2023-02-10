Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port

Middle East
2023-02-10 | 09:26
High views
Fire extinguished at Turkey&#39;s Iskenderun port
Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port

A fire at Turkey's Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey's maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country.

More than a thousand containers which had caught on fire are being separated and the rehabilitation of the port will begin swiftly, it said.

A source at the port said smoke was still rising from the scene as cooling operations continue.
 
"The fire is completely extinguished but smoke is rising. Barring an extraordinary event, it looks like there is no chance for the fire to erupt again but cooling operations will last three more days," the person said.
 

Middle East

Fire

Extinguished

Turkey

Port

Syria

Earthquake

Natural

Disaster

Iskenderun

Earthquake Death toll tops 21,000
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
