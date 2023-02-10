News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
Middle East
2023-02-10 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Building collapses in northern Egypt; 2 killed, 20 injured
A four-story apartment building in northern Egypt collapsed on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring 20 others, authorities said.
The building’s collapse in the Nile Delta city of Damanhour was preceded by a “gas pipe explosion,” according to a brief government statement.
Search efforts were underway to find those still missing beneath the rubble while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, it said. No further details were immediately provided.
According to reports in local media, the two killed were children.
Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common across the country, especially in shantytowns, low-income neighborhoods and rural areas.
Last month, six people were killed in an apartment block collapse in the southern city of Asyuit.
The government has tried to crack down on illegal construction in recent years following decades of lax law enforcement. Also, authorities are building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in poorly constructed buildings.
However, many cities across the North Africa country still have large swaths of unlicensed apartment blocks and shantytowns in breach of building regulations.
AP
Middle East
Egypt
Building
Collapse
Injured
Dead
Children
Gas
Pipe
Explosion
Next
Earthquake Death toll tops 21,000
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
Press Highlights
2023-01-31
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
0
World
2023-01-26
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
World
2023-01-26
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Middle East
2023-01-23
Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
12:40
In Syrian government areas, quake survivors and rescuers struggle
Middle East
12:40
In Syrian government areas, quake survivors and rescuers struggle
0
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
0
Middle East
11:43
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
Middle East
11:43
UN says quake response exhausting aid stocks in Syria
0
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
0
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
3
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
4
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
7
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
8
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store