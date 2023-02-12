News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
2023-02-12 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Cyprus went to the polls in a runoff presidential election on Sunday, pitting two career diplomats against each other in what could be a cliffhanger vote that has split the political right.
Nikos Christodoulides, 49, a former foreign minister with the ruling right-wing DISY party now standing as an independent, holds a narrow lead after the first round of voting on Feb. 5 produced the surprise elimination of DISY head Averof Neophytou.
In the runoff vote he faces Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, also a professed independent, who was chief negotiator in peace talks with Turkish Cypriots and a former permanent representative of Cyprus to the United Nations.
Christodoulides is backed by a smattering of center and right-of-center parties and Mavroyiannis by the left-wing AKEL.
Cyprus's incumbent president, Nicos Anastasiades of DISY, is prevented from seeking a third term by law and has said he backs the party line.
But there have been widespread reports that he wanted the party to back Christodoulides, his protege, in the second round, triggering disagreement in party ranks.
Mavroyiannis got a boost this week when DISY said its members should vote with their conscience, smarting that Christodoulides, a former party member, went rogue with his own bid.
The next president faces problems ranging from a deadlock in reunification talks with Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically divided island and labor disputes stemming from runaway inflation, to fallout from corruption scandals and a spike in migration.
REUTERS
Middle East
Cypriot
Cyprus
Diplomats
Presidential
Election
Vote
President
Next
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-19
FPM, PSP send different political messages during eleventh presidential elections session
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-02
Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-01-02
Hezbollah delegation visits Rai, stresses need to hasten presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-27
Will presidential elections succeed in 2023?
Press Highlights
2022-12-27
Will presidential elections succeed in 2023?
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
0
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
0
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
0
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
3
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
4
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
5
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
6
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
7
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
8
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store