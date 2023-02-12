News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
2023-02-12 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that public debt in some Middle East and North Africa (MENA) states is of "concern" and that governments need to build resilience through fiscal policies to protect against shocks in uncertain times.
Kristalina Georgieva, speaking at the Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai, urged authorities to adopt "robust" fiscal frameworks and address climate change.
The IMF forecast last month that economic growth in MENA would slow to 3.2% this year, before ticking up to 3.5% in 2024. Inflation was seen surpassing 10% in 2023, according to a full copy of Georgieva's speech published by the IMF.
"Public debt is a concern, especially in countries that are oil importers and that is an issue we will continue to be working on," she told the forum, adding that inflation in the region was "far too high still".
The region needs to boost its average tax-to-GDP ratio to at least 15% from a current 11%, she said.
"We need at least 15% for tax policies to be sustainable. I would argue that we need more... that there is space to double tax revenues," Georgieva said.
The Russia-Ukraine war and climate disasters could worsen food shortages for the most vulnerable. Coupled with persistently high unemployment in the region, especially among young people, this posed significant risk to social stability.
Georgieva said the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria "brought tremendous tragedy on people but also very significant impact on the Turkish economy".
"So we have to build more resilience to these shocks."
She also called for deeper multilateral cooperation to help countries with unsustainable debt and climate change, as temperatures in the region are warming at twice the speed of the rest of the world.
Governments in the region, which have identified multi-year financing needs of over $750 billion for climate action, need to encourage private climate finance through the right policies and financial solutions, she added.
REUTERS
Middle East
Public Debt
Debt
Middle East
North Africa
Fiscal
Action
IMF
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-18
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022
Middle East
2023-01-18
Israel public debt burden slides to 60.9 percent GDP in 2022
0
World
2023-02-05
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
World
2023-02-05
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-30
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-30
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
0
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
0
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
3
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
4
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
5
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
6
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
7
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
8
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store