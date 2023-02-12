Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkey starts legal action

Middle East
2023-02-12 | 11:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkey starts legal action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Earthquake death toll tops 33,000, Turkey starts legal action

Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over some building collapses.

With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries from Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939.

Displaced residents in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter, said they had set up tents as close as they could to their damaged or destroyed homes in an effort to prevent them from being looted.

Facing questions over his response to the earthquake as he prepares for a national election that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks.

In Syria the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving homeless yet again many people who had already been displaced several times by a decade-old civil war. The region has received little aid compared to government-held areas.

"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths tweeted from the Turkey-Syria border, where only a single border crossing is open for U.N. aid supplies.

"They rightly feel abandoned," Griffiths said, adding that he was focused on addressing that swiftly.

More than six days after the first quake struck, emergency workers still found a handful of people clinging to life in the wreckage of homes which had become tombs for many thousands.

In the city of Antakya in southern Turkey, a team of Chinese rescuers and Turkish firefighters saved 54-year-old Syrian Malik Milandi after he survived 156 hours in the rubble.

Such scenes have become rare as the number of dead climbs relentlessly.

At a funeral near Reyhanli, veiled women wailed and beat their chests as bodies were unloaded from lorries - some in closed wood coffins, others in uncovered coffins, and still others just wrapped in blankets.

One resident of Kahramanmaras said he had not yet buried his relatives because there were not enough funeral shrouds left to wrap them in. On a road into the town, a big truck was stacked to the brim with wooden coffins.

REUTERS
 

Middle East

Earthquake

Death

Turkey

Turkish

Syria

Syrian

Survivors

Deaths

LBCI Next
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:59

Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

In Syrian government areas, quake survivors and rescuers struggle

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

LBCI
Middle East
06:03

Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says

LBCI
Middle East
05:59

Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
05:47

Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:04

Banks strike threatens business owners, employees

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-23

Lebanese kid to Santa: Stop my mother's tears

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app