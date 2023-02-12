Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

Middle East
2023-02-12 | 12:36
High views
0min
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

The Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, Jihad Azour, announced on Sunday that the Fund's expectations indicate a decline in economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa region to 3.2 percent during the current year from 5.4 percent in 2022.

Azour's remarks were made during the Seventh Public Finance Forum for the Arab Countries, whereby he mentioned that the region suffers from several challenges, most notably the high levels of inflation that affect segments of society, adding that the governments of the region must work on three main axes:

The first is achieving economic stability that reduces risks and raises investment levels.

The second is giving a more significant role to the private sector, sectors that create job opportunities, and new sectors such as technology.

And the third axe is raising the level of cooperation between the countries and governments of the region.

