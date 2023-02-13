Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

Middle East
2023-02-13 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

A Palestinian man was killed and at least seven others were wounded Monday during a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest death in a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of slowing.

The Israeli military said it carried out raids across the West Bank overnight, and that troops came under fire during the arrest of two men suspected of killing an Israeli soldier in October. The army said the two wanted men were injured the shootout and arrested.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Amir Bustami, 21, was killed in the Israeli army raid. It was not clear if he had been involved in the shootout.

Tensions have mounted for months as Israel has conducted nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, which were prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis last spring. Some 30 people were killed in Israel by Palestinians in 2022, and at least 11 others in attacks so far in 2023.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem. At least 46 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of this year.

Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed.

Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for independent state.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said aircraft bombed a rocket manufacturing site and military installations in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants launched four rockets into southern Israel overnight. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes as tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have soared.
 
 
 
AP
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Palestine

Israel

West Bank

LBCI Next
As more rescued, quake survivors in Turkey ask what's next
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-09

Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank ahead of Blinken visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:55

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism

LBCI
Middle East
06:45

As more rescued, quake survivors in Turkey ask what's next

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:03

IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

WHO identifies contaminated cancer drugs in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2022-12-22

EU’s emissions continue to fall despite return to coal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app