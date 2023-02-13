News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism
Middle East
2023-02-13 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism
Iran has released an award-winning filmmaker more than six months after arresting him for criticizing the government, a pro-reform newspaper reported Monday.
Mohammad Rasoulof, whose 2020 film, “There is No Evil,” won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, is one of several prominent artists, athletes and other celebrities detained in recent months for criticizing authorities.
He was arrested in July for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan over a deadly building collapse. Two months later, nationwide protests broke out after a 22-year-old woman died in the custody of the country's morality police.
The Shargh newspaper, which is associated with the country's reform movement, said Rasoulof had recently been furloughed from prison and was formally released, without specifying the dates or providing further information. There was no official comment.
Earlier this month, Iran released famed director Jafar Panahi, who was arrested in July after inquiring about the detention of Rasoulof and another colleague. Authorities also released Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, after she was detained for criticizing the crackdown on the latest protests.
Iranians took to the streets over the September death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code. The protests escalated into calls for the overthrow of the country's ruling clerics, marking one of the biggest challenges they have faced since coming to power in the 1979 revolution.
At least 529 protesters have been killed and nearly 20,000 arrested since those protests began, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released official figures for those killed or arrested.
“There Is No Evil,” which tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran, won the Golden Bear prize at Berlin in 2020. Rasoulof wasn’t there to accept the award due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iranian authorities.
AP
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Iran
Filmmaker
As more rescued, quake survivors in Turkey ask what's next
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Middle East
2023-02-11
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
0
World
2023-02-10
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
World
2023-02-10
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
0
World
2023-02-09
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
World
2023-02-09
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Middle East
2023-02-07
Iran unveils an underground air force base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:45
As more rescued, quake survivors in Turkey ask what's next
Middle East
06:45
As more rescued, quake survivors in Turkey ask what's next
0
Middle East
06:30
Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid
Middle East
06:30
Palestinian medics: Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid
0
Lebanon Economy
04:03
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
Lebanon Economy
04:03
IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai
0
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-28
WHO identifies contaminated cancer drugs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2022-12-28
WHO identifies contaminated cancer drugs in Lebanon
0
World
2022-12-22
EU’s emissions continue to fall despite return to coal
World
2022-12-22
EU’s emissions continue to fall despite return to coal
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
Middle East
2023-02-06
Biden sends condolences, offers US help
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Banks strike threatens business owners, employees
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
3
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
4
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
5
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
6
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
12:36
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
7
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
8
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store