Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 04:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones

Qatar has donated portacabins and mobile homes used for last year's World Cup soccer tournament to earthquake zones in Turkey and Syria where they will accommodate people left homeless, a Qatari official told Reuters on Monday.

A ship carrying the first 350 units left Qatar for Turkey on Sunday, the official said.

The Gulf Arab state has pledged to send 10,000 mobile housing units to the earthquake zones, Qatar's Fund for Development said in a tweet on Sunday.
 
"In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have taken the decision to ship our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria," the official said.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake and aftershocks is near 36,000 and looks set to rise, as the focus of the response switched from rescuing survivors trapped under the rubble to providing shelter, food and psychosocial care.
 
Qatar's World Cup organizers had always planned to donate the housing units, which were installed on empty stretches of desert surrounding the Qatari capital Doha to house fans visiting for the soccer World Cup.

Fans paid some $200 per night to stay in the housing units, which helped avoid a potential housing shortage during the month-long tournament held in November and December.
 

Middle East

Qatar

Ships

World Cup

Accommodation

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Zone

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Turkish authorities to announce steps to lessen earthquake's market impact
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-12

Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-09

Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:25

Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974

LBCI
Middle East
05:28

Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition

LBCI
Middle East
04:40

UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

Cyprus to fund new internet submarine cable link to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Broken legislation: A new political bazaar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app