Turkish authorities to announce steps to lessen earthquake's market impact

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 04:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish authorities to announce steps to lessen earthquake&#39;s market impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish authorities to announce steps to lessen earthquake's market impact

Turkish authorities are taking steps to protect financial markets from the impact of the massive earthquake that hit southern Turkey last week, two sources said on Tuesday.

"Regulations have been prepared to lessen the impact of the earthquake on markets. Announcements will be made on Tuesday or Wednesday," an official familiar with the issue said.

The official did not give details on what the regulations might include.
 
State-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday that the authorities decided to offer tax relief for listed companies' buyback programs.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Authorities

Announce

Steps

Lessen

Earthquake

Market

Impact

LBCI Next
UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'
Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:25

Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974

LBCI
Middle East
04:31

Qatar ships World Cup fan accommodation to Turkey-Syria earthquake zones

LBCI
Middle East
04:25

Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:25

Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974

LBCI
Middle East
05:28

Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms

LBCI
Middle East
05:16

World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition

LBCI
Middle East
04:40

UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:44

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

Cyprus to fund new internet submarine cable link to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Broken legislation: A new political bazaar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app