UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 04:40
High views
UAE&#39;s COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs &#39;course correction&#39;
UAE's COP28 president-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

The world needs a "course correction" to limit global warming and cut emissions, the COP28 president-designate Sultan al-Jaber said on Tuesday, adding that he would lay out a roadmap that was inclusive and far from "business as usual".

"The world is playing catch-up when it comes to holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees," Jaber told the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"And the hard reality is that global emissions must fall 43 percent by 2030. That's just seven years away. We need a major course correction."
 

