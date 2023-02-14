World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 05:16
World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition
0min
World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition

The World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) investment arm will on Monday sign an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development on a joint $1.5 billion investment in emerging markets energy transition, the IFC head said Monday.

"I'm signing today with the Abu Dhabi Development Fund a platform for $1.5 billion where we are co-investing with them in emerging countries around energy transition," IFC Director General Makhtar Diop said at the World Government Summit without providing further detail.
 

