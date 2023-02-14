Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Earthquake death toll in Turkey climbs to 31,974

The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey last week has risen to 31,974, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday.

It said that nearly 195,962 victims have been evacuated from the quake zone in southern Turkey.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Earthquake

Turkey

Syria

Death Toll

Natural

Disaster

Environment

Rescuers

Victims

Evacuated

LBCI Next
China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:22

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
World
10:03

EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

LBCI
Middle East
09:58

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:03

EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

LBCI
Middle East
09:58

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:36

Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential bid, first challenge to Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-29

Bou Saab leaves for DC with parliamentary delegation

LBCI
World
15:43

US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app