Turkey to suspend some gold imports after earthquake

The suspension drawn up by the Treasury and Finance Ministry will target gold purchases that fall into the category of "cash against goods" from abroad, Bloomberg reported.



It was not clear what proportion of Turkey's gold imports would be affected and the ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkey's gold imports have increased in recent years as more Turks buy bullion to protect their wealth from soaring inflation and a weakening domestic currency.



The country had a current account deficit of $48.8 billion last year, largely because of the high amount of bullion entering the country. In January Turkey imported gold worth $5.1 billion, trade minister Mehmet Mus said.



