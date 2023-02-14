Rescuers pull five survivors from ruins 204 hours after Turkey quake

Middle East
2023-02-14 | 09:19
High views
Rescuers pull five survivors from ruins 204 hours after Turkey quake
2min
Rescuers pull five survivors from ruins 204 hours after Turkey quake

At least five survivors were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of earthquake-hit areas of Turkey, local media reported, eight days after worst quake in the country's modern history.

A woman and a man were pulled out from the ruins in the southern city of Hatay some 204 hours after the quake hit the region and parts of northwest Syria, Turkish media said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an 18-year-old named Muhammed Cafer was rescued from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey some 198 hours after last Monday's earthquake, broadcaster CNN Turk said.
 
In Turkey's Adiyman province, broadcasters showed rescue workers carrying Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building to a waiting ambulance.
 
Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A short while earlier, rescue workers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in neighboring Kahramanmaras province.
 
State-owned Anadolu news agency identified them as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar, who was rescued after him.

They were both placed in ambulances and taken to hospital. Their condition was unclear.

The combined death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria from the disaster now exceeds 37,000.
 

