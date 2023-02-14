Nearly 9 million Syrians affected by last week's earthquake

2023-02-14 | 11:14
Nearly 9 million Syrians affected by last week&#39;s earthquake
Nearly 9 million Syrians affected by last week's earthquake

Nearly 9 million people in Syria were affected by last weeks' devastating earthquake that hit both Syria and Turkey, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday as it launched a $400 million funding appeal to help the situation there.

"Humanitarian agencies will need $397.6 million to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs over the next three months.", the statement added.
 

