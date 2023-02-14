0min

Ukrainian rescuers pull woman alive from rubble 8 days after Turkey quake

A woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay by a Ukrainian team on Tuesday, some 205 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, CNN Turk reported.

Her rescue takes the number of survivors pulled from ruins on Tuesday to seven, eight days after one of the worst quakes in the country's modern history. Reuters