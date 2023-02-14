News
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Ukrainian rescuers pull woman alive from rubble 8 days after Turkey quake
Middle East
2023-02-14 | 11:21
A woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish province of Hatay by a Ukrainian team on Tuesday, some 205 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, CNN Turk reported.
Her rescue takes the number of survivors pulled from ruins on Tuesday to seven, eight days after one of the worst quakes in the country's modern history.
Reuters
