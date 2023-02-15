News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First UN aid enters northwest Syria from newly-opened crossing
Middle East
2023-02-15 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
First UN aid enters northwest Syria from newly-opened crossing
A first convoy of UN aid entered rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salam crossing on Tuesday, two UN spokespeople said, as the world body ramps up relief efforts in the aftermath of last week's deadly quake.
The UN has so far sent more than 50 trucks of aid through another crossing, Bab al-Hawa. It said on Monday said Syrian President Bashar al-Assaf had allowed the use of two more crossings, Bab Al-Salam and al-Raee, for an initial period of three months.
A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) told Reuters the agency "were the first humanitarians to send 11 trucks through Bab al-Salam crossing point," on Tuesday.
The IOM also sent six trucks through Bab al-Hawa on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.
"The quake aid included new arrival kits, kitchen sets, comprehensive hygiene kits, comprehensive shelter kit(s)," they said, adding 15 more trucks of aid would go through the same two crossings on Friday.
The UN has admitted shortcomings in its initial response to the earthquake in the heavily-hit northwest region where some 4 million people were already in need of aid before the tremor and needs have now significantly increased.
On Tuesday, it appealed for nearly $400 million to address urgent humanitarian needs over the next three months, noting that $8.8 million Syrians had been affected, mostly in the country's northwest.
More than 5,814 have died in Syria according to a Reuters tally of reports from Syrian state media and a UN agency, which said that at least 4,400 had died in the northwest.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
UN
United
Nations
Aid
Enters
Northwest
Syria
Newly
Opened
Border
Crossing
Turkey
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Jordan's foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
In war-torn Idlib, Syrians pick up pieces alone after earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
World
05:28
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
05:28
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
Middle East
2023-02-10
Turkey may open border to Syrian government-held region for aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:01
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security
Middle East
07:01
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security
0
Middle East
06:57
Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
Middle East
06:57
Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
0
Middle East
06:53
Turkey says earthquake diplomacy could help mend Armenia ties
Middle East
06:53
Turkey says earthquake diplomacy could help mend Armenia ties
0
Middle East
06:47
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Middle East
06:47
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-22
Constitutional Council rejects two electoral appeals submitted by Jad Ghosn in Matn and Haidar Issa in Akkar
Lebanon News
2022-12-22
Constitutional Council rejects two electoral appeals submitted by Jad Ghosn in Matn and Haidar Issa in Akkar
0
Variety
08:05
Europe to ‘assess’ Adobe’s proposed $20B Figma acquisition on competition grounds
Variety
08:05
Europe to ‘assess’ Adobe’s proposed $20B Figma acquisition on competition grounds
0
Variety
07:20
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing
Variety
07:20
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing
0
World
2022-12-22
Arizona-Mexico border: Container wall to be dismantled
World
2022-12-22
Arizona-Mexico border: Container wall to be dismantled
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
6
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
7
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
8
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store