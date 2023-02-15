News
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Middle East
2023-02-15 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
At least 73 migrants were reported missing and presumed dead following a shipwreck off the Libyan coast on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday.
Seven survivors made it to shore from the boat, which was carrying around 80 people, who had reportedly departed from Qasr Alkayar, east of Tripoli, to head to Europe, the IOM added.
So far, 11 bodies have been retrieved by the Libyan red Crescent and the local police, while the seven survivors are in hospital, the IOM said.
Libya has become a major launching point for migrants seeking to reach Europe via a dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean.
Reuters
Middle East
Migrants
Presumed
Dead
Shipwreck
Libya
IOM
