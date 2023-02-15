UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security

Middle East
2023-02-15 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security

Against the desert sands of Sharjah, eight green circles stand out as the United Arab Emirates cultivates wheat to improve food security in an arid country that imports some 90 percent of its food.

The government launched the 400-hectare farm in Mleiha in 2022, using desalinated water for irrigation, as the disruption of war and pandemic heightened concern over the UAE's lack of arable land.

"What pushed wheat farming were the problems with the supply chains in the last couple of years due to the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war," Khalifa Alteneiji, chairman of Sharjah's Department of Agriculture and Livestock, told Reuters.
 
The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, imported 1.7 million metric tons of wheat in 2022 with Sharjah accounting for 330,000 tons, government figures show.

The Mleiha farm's contribution is expected to be some 1,600 tons per year, a step towards the Gulf oil producer's greater ambitions to increase farming.

Officials say the energy costs of producing the 18,000 cubic meters of desalinated water needed per day for irrigation will be proportionately less as the project scales up.
 
"The cost of this (desalinated) water and of the final product, will hopefully be similar to the market," Alteneiji said.

Eventually, the UAE, which will host the COP28 climate conference this year, has plans for food production that recycles water and minimizes waste.

The plan for the Mleiha farm, which is free of pesticides, chemicals and genetically modified seeds, is to expand it to 1,400 hectares by 2025 and eventually to 1,900 hectares.
 
The farm uses artificial intelligence and thermal imaging to gather weather and soil data to regulate irrigation rates and monitor growth.

"This a special agricultural platform, which can help identify the irrigation quantity that was completed, and to plan the irrigation quantity for coming days," Agriculture Director Ibrahim Ramadan said.

The project includes experimental fields of 35 different types of wheat from around the world spread across two hectares to explore compatibility with Emirati soil and weather.
 

Middle East

UAE

United Arab

Emirates

Oil

Power

Farms

Desert

Quest

Food

Security

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:57

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Turkey says earthquake diplomacy could help mend Armenia ties

LBCI
Middle East
06:47

At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya

LBCI
Middle East
06:09

US military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
World
2022-12-30

12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-08

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app