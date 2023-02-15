News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes
Middle East
2023-02-15 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes
The earthquakes that killed more than 40,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.
Here’s a look at key developments Wednesday from the aftermath of the earthquakes:
DEFYING ODDS AFTER NINE DAYS
A search-and-rescue team in southern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province extricated a 42-year-old woman from the shattered remains of a building a full 222 hours after the first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6.
Video published by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency showed rescuers lifting the survivor, Melike Imamoglu, out of a crease in the towering debris. When the stretcher was loaded into an ambulance, a large group of rescuers burst into applause.
A woman and two children also were pulled alive from rubble six hours later in Antakya, the capital of southern Turkey’s Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported.
The rescues were exceptions to the grim work of locating the bodies of the remaining dead. The first earthquake and a 7.5 magnitude quake nine hours later destroyed thousands of buildings. Survivors and building experts have said shoddy construction contributed to the massive death toll.
ANKARA EXPRESSES GRATITUDE
Turkey’s foreign minister thanked the international community Wednesday for its support following last week’s earthquakes.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said 76 countries sent search and rescue teams to help Turkish personnel comb through collapsed buildings. Twelve of the foreign teams have returned home after completing their missions, he said.
“Of course, everything isn’t perfect. There were shortcoming, shortcomings in coordination in the beginning, but in a short time, the system was established,” Cavusoglu said of the emergency response.
The minister said 36,000 tents had arrived in Turkey from abroad to help shelter the tens of thousands of people left homeless and that another 51,000 were en route along with shipping containers that Qatar used to house soccer fans during last year’s World Cup tournament.
Cavusoglu said his government also was working to ensure “urgent housing needs” were met with the local production of tents and containers that would be used for temporary shelter.
SUFFERING IN SYRIA
Along with the more than 35,000 people killed in Turkey, nearly 3,700 deaths were confirmed across the border in war-torn Syria, where the quakes multiplied the suffering of residents who had endured 12 years of civil war.
The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, said in a statement after visiting to Syria that “communities already devastated by the years of conflict are now being pushed beyond their limits.” She emphasized an immediate need for clean water.
While rescue teams from around the world went to help in Turkey, aid relief for Syria was slowed by demolished roads and by the tensions between rebel-held areas of the country and those controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The United Nations launched a $397 million appeal Tuesday to provide aid for nearly 5 million Syrians for the coming three months. That was a day after the global body announced a deal with Damascus to deliver UN aid through two more border crossings from Turkey to rebel-held areas of northwest Syria.
The needs on the ground remained daunting, with fiercely cold weather adding to the misery.
CRACKS AND AFTERSHOCKS
Orhan Tatar, general director of earthquake and risk reduction at Turkey’s disaster management authority, said that the earthquakes had produced a shift of about 7.3 meters in the ground and a massive crack of about 400 kilometers.
The two earthquakes took place on five faults and were followed by some 3,900 aftershocks, Tatar said, calling the number a “very serious” and “unusual” amount. The aftershocks have meant people in the affected areas could feel significant shaking every 15 minutes, the official said.
Tatar said billions of cubic meters of rubble would have to be removed. He also warned that heavy snow in some rural areas was creating a risk of avalanches.
AP
Middle East
Key
Developments
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Magnitude
Gratitude
Aftermath
Ankara
Rescuers
Survivors
UN
United Nations
Cracks
Aftershocks
Next
Turkey's Erdogan vows to rebuild after quake, rescue work winds down
How the earthquake threw Turkey's election plan into turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:28
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
05:28
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-12
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:15
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Middle East
11:15
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
0
Middle East
10:21
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for earthquake victims
Middle East
10:21
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for earthquake victims
0
Middle East
10:11
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
Middle East
10:11
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store