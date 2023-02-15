WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

2023-02-15 | 11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

Senior World Health Organization officials asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossing with Turkey to get aid to areas of northern Syria hit by powerful earthquakes, the head of WHO said on Wednesday.

"We requested that he (Assad) allow additional cross-border access points, which he indicated he was open to," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.
 
"On Monday, two more cross border points were opened, allowing convoys from Turkey into the northwest of the Syrian Arab Republic."
 

