Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-16 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
A 17-year-old woman was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Reuters
Middle East
Young
Woman
Rescued
Hours
Days
After
Earthquake
Turkey
Syria
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Survivors
