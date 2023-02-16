Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey

Middle East
2023-02-16 | 04:55
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey
0min
Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Turkey

A 17-year-old woman was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

