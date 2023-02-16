Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately

2023-02-16 | 06:05
Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately
0min
Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately

Turkey could evaluate Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO separately, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday at a joint press conference with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.

Stoltenberg called on Turkey to ratify both Finland and Sweden's NATO applications, adding that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is particularly objecting to Sweden's application because he says it harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Sweden

Finland

NATO

Bid

Separately

Erdogan

European Union

EU

