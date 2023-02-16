Quake survivors wait amid rubble, to search or say goodbye

2023-02-16 | 06:09
Quake survivors wait amid rubble, to search or say goodbye
Quake survivors wait amid rubble, to search or say goodbye

Hamid Yakisikli has waited outside the pile of concrete that used to be his house since an earthquake devastated his home in the ancient city of Antakya. He and his two brothers have endured freezing conditions, in big jackets and wool hats, waiting for rescuers to retrieve the body of their mother, Fatma, from under the rubble.

Ever since the Feb. 6 earthquake decimated swaths of Turkey and Syria, survivors have gathered outside destroyed houses and apartments, refusing to leave.

Hundreds of buildings were reduced to rubble; ancient buildings lie in ruins; and the streets of Antakya’s historic center were blocked by mounds of debris and furniture, dividing the city into small blocks of apocalyptic destruction. It was the most deadly quake in Turkey’s modern history.

Over 2 million people have left the disaster zone in Turkey, according to the Turkish government. But here in the worst-hit city, hundreds are still waiting. At every corner, a few people look at a pile of rubble, praying for a wife, a sister, a son or a friend.
 
Yakisikli, a retired cook, was closest to his mother, Fatma. She lived right below him.

He was home when the quake struck. “We were on the third floor, and we just found ourselves on the ground,” he said. His mother’s second floor apartment was deep underground.
 
Yakisikli and his brothers initially tried to climb the rubble in search of their mother. One caught a glimpse of her head through the debris — she was lifeless, lying on her back.

Unable to free her body, they began a long wa

Middle East

Quake

Earthquake

Survivors

Turkey

Syria

Rubble

Natural

Disaster

Environment

