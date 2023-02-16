4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

2023-02-16 | 06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt across Lebanon on Thursday at noon. The earthquake's epicenter is on the border between the Syrian and Turkish coasts.

