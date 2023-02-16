UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria

Middle East
2023-02-16 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria said Thursday that the country’s death toll from last week’s deadly earthquake is likely to rise further as teams scramble to remove rubble in hard-hit areas.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Muhannad Hadi defended the UN’s response to the disaster, which many in Syria have criticized as slow and inadequate.

The UN has reported a death toll of about 6,000 for all of Syria, including 4,400 in the rebel-held northwest. That figure is higher than those reported by government authorities in Damascus and civil defense officials in the northwest, who have reported 1,414 and 2,274 deaths respectively.

“We’re hoping that this number will not increase by much,” Hadi said. “But from what we are seeing … the devastation of this earthquake is really not giving us a lot of hope that this will be the end of it.”

Hadi noted that even before the earthquake, there were some 4.1 million people in need of aid in northwest Syria, many of whom were already displaced and have now become homeless or displaced again.

Locals struggling with the aftermath of the earthquake have criticized delays in getting UN aid to the area. Roads leading to the one border crossing from Turkey to Syria that the UN is authorized to use were damaged by the earthquake. The first convoy of aid to enter northwest Syria came three days after the quake.

The UN and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reached a deal Monday to open two additional crossings, but critics say the UN should have used additional crossings without waitin

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

United Nations

UN

United Nations

Death Toll

Rises

Earthquake

Quake

Natural

Disaster

Environment

LBCI Next
Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface

LBCI
Middle East
10:14

Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell

LBCI
Middle East
08:54

NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Obstacles prevent Syria's earthquake response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Variety
11:16

Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app