News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
Middle East
2023-02-16 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the "time is now" for Turkey to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defense alliance.
Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids "without further delay".
Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey.
Turkey is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland's application while not going ahead with Sweden's.
Turkey says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and others.
Last month Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Stoltenberg described Koran-burning protest as "a disgraceful act" and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised.
Middle East
NATO
Chief
Time Is Now
Turkey
Ratify
Sweden
Finland
Membership
Bids
Next
Turkey earthquake could result in loss of up to 1 percent of country's GDP in 2023
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately
Middle East
06:05
Turkey could mull Finland, Sweden NATO bids separately
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan
Middle East
2023-02-01
Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's –Erdogan
0
Middle East
2023-01-30
Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s
Middle East
2023-01-30
Turkey favors approving Finland’s NATO bid before Sweden’s
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey says it is "meaningless" to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
0
Middle East
10:21
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
Middle East
10:21
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
0
Middle East
10:14
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Middle East
10:14
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
0
Middle East
08:35
Turkish central bank asks banks to widen FX, gold transaction spreads
Middle East
08:35
Turkish central bank asks banks to widen FX, gold transaction spreads
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
0
Middle East
06:46
Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director
Middle East
06:46
Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
5
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
7
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store