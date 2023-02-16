Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell

Middle East
2023-02-16 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell

Three Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when a suspected Islamic State militant detonated an explosive vest, state media reported, as security forces remain on high alert for sectarian attacks.

The soldiers were carrying out a raid on a suspected IS cell in the Tarmiya district north of the capital after receiving intelligence that the militants were planning to target Shiite Muslims making the annual pilgrimage to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in northern Baghdad, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported.

In addition to the suicide bomber, two other members of the cell were killed in clashes with the army, it said. The army was searching the surrounding area for other potential militants.

Meanwhile, amid chilly temperatures and heavy security, thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched Thursday in the annual procession in marking the death of a Shiite saint.

Pilgrims traditionally travel on foot to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, the seventh of 12 Shiite imams who died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century. The procession leads to the site in the northern Baghdad neighborhood of Kadimiyah. Participants wear black, with some carrying out self-flagellation to publicly express their mourning.
 
Tents were pitched along the kilometers of road that the pilgrims were walking Thursday, handing out food and water free of charge. Thousands of Iraqi security forces were deployed across the city to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, while some roads and b

Middle East

Iraq

Soldiers

Killed

Clashes

Suspected

IS

Cell

Politics

Baghdad

LBCI Next
Turkey earthquake could result in loss of up to 1 percent of country's GDP in 2023
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface

LBCI
Middle East
08:54

NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids

LBCI
Middle East
08:35

Turkish central bank asks banks to widen FX, gold transaction spreads

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

LBCI
Middle East
06:46

Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app