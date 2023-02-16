News
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
Middle East
2023-02-16 | 10:21
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
After more than a year of political deadlock, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani could face a debilitating new crisis with Kurdish leaders that risks undermining his efforts to set policy and compile a badly needed state budget.
Sudani, whose government was approved in October, has vowed to reform the economy, fight corruption, improve deteriorating public services and combat poverty and unemployment -- tall orders in a country that has been craving stability and cash since the 2003 US-led invasion.
Without support from the powerful Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) which helped him come to power and holds 31 seats in parliament, he would find it difficult to advance his agenda.
The central government's strained relations with the Kurds -- often part of Iraq's political landscape since Saddam Hussein was toppled in the 2003 invasion -- could hamper Sudani's efforts after a long period of paralysis.
The KDP may withdraw its support for the federal government if he fails to fulfil his promises to fix long-standing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, according to two Iraqi lawmakers and a Kurdish government official.
That could leave him struggling to pass bills in parliament and enact reforms.
Before Sudani formed his government he struck a deal with the KDP, which dominates the administration in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq.
The agreement
Middle East
Iraq
Prime Minister
Risks
New
Crisis
Tensions
Kurds
Resurface
Rise
Government
Politics
Violence
